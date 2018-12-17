WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New deal for three Wigan Players

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com New deal for three Wigan Players

Post a reply
New deal for three Wigan Players
Post Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:15 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:15 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 97th / 77,344
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 1060
Location: Around the three Sisters
Sam Powell, Josh Woods and Harry Smith sign new three-year deals with Wigan
Josh Woods to head out on season-long loan to Leigh Centurions for 2019
Wigan Warriorsâ€™ playmakers Sam Powell and Josh Woods and Academy scrum-half Harry Smith have all put pen to paper on a fresh three-year deals to remain with reigning Betfred Super League Champions Wigan Warriors until 2022.

Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018 ... 6ve2Vrv.99
Re: New deal for three Wigan Players
Post Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:58 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:58 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 118
Rep Position: 21st / 77,344
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22305
Location: WIGAN
Good to have options. As a hooker I rate Powell and itâ€™s not an easy position to recruit in so to have him tied down is good. Itâ€™ll be interesting to see how Woods develops at Leigh this year. I thought he looked a little nervous at times last year, so to play a full season at a good level will help.

The biggest news is probably the youngest player. He looked a top talent in the academy series and Iâ€™m sure people will have sat up and took notice. Heâ€™s got a couple of great mentors to learn from over the course of that deal.
Re: New deal for three Wigan Players
Post Mon Dec 17, 2018 5:02 pm
Posted by Levrier on Mon Dec 17, 2018 5:02 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 85th / 77,344
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 843
Ashton Bears wrote:
Sam Powell, Josh Woods and Harry Smith sign new three-year deals with Wigan
Josh Woods to head out on season-long loan to Leigh Centurions for 2019
Wigan Warriorsâ€™ playmakers Sam Powell and Josh Woods and Academy scrum-half Harry Smith have all put pen to paper on a fresh three-year deals to remain with reigning Betfred Super League Champions Wigan Warriors until 2022.

Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018 ... 6ve2Vrv.99

I can hear the howls now but I am glad to see Sam being given a vote of confidence. Smith is a no brainer given the rave reviews. Woods is the interesting one as he is going out on loan. I wonder if he will still be in the halves this time next year or will we be looking to bulk him up and play him at loose forward given his lack of pace.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, CyberPieMan, fleabag, KingRoss11, MOUSE13, Rogues Gallery, roo67, S_Riley, The_Enforcer and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,828,1331,52977,3444,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)