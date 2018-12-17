Sam Powell, Josh Woods and Harry Smith sign new three-year deals with Wigan
Josh Woods to head out on season-long loan to Leigh Centurions for 2019
Wigan Warriorsâ€™ playmakers Sam Powell and Josh Woods and Academy scrum-half Harry Smith have all put pen to paper on a fresh three-year deals to remain with reigning Betfred Super League Champions Wigan Warriors until 2022.
