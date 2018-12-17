WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Olly Russell

Olly Russell
Post Mon Dec 17, 2018 12:25 pm
Posted by Cokey on Mon Dec 17, 2018 12:25 pm
Leigh eye Super League youngster

Huddersfield Giants youngster Olly Russell will join Leigh Centurions on a season-long loan in 2019, report League Express.

The 20-year-old has agreed to join the Championship club in order to gain more first-team experience, suggest League Express. He made his debut for the Giants in May and went on to play six times for the club. He will look to form a partnership in the halves alongside Martyn Ridyard, who has returned to his hometown club for 2019.
