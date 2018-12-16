The sixth novel in my Ashurst series titled "Three Good Years" has just been published. It has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
" I follow Marlborough League"
Lord Beeching has been beaten before
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
"The Dream"
New Years Day 2007
Them bloody stupid pliers
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
He is in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Much of the action in the novel takes place in the fictional town of Ashurst which is located on the south side of the East Lancs Road and like my other five novels is inspired by my love and knowledge of Rugby League and the old saying about being at work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
Available from most good book shops or direct from the publisher London League Publications and cheaper too. Visit www.llpshop.co.uk. and click on Books and then on Fiction
