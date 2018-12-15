Any thoughts on the love affair that WMDC have with high rise ware housing in place of rugby stadiums, seems they have done it to Cas RL now in place of their proposed stadium, this is all getting bizarre now, even their local councillors are on the residents side ????I
Residents say that the building can be seen from space !
Their best chance is to hope its a market hall, then it will only last a few years !
