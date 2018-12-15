My sixth novel titled "Three Good Years" has now been published. It has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League all set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.
Among the chapter titles are:
The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno' Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
"Watch your language young lady"
The Dream
Them bloody stupid pliers
New Years Day 2007
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
He's in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Much of the action in the novel takes place in the fictional South Lancashire town of Ashurst and is inspired by my love and knowledge of rugby league and the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
"Three Good Years" is available from any good book shop or direct and cheaper from London League Publications. Visit their web site at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then click on Fiction
Among the chapter titles are:
The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno' Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
"Watch your language young lady"
The Dream
Them bloody stupid pliers
New Years Day 2007
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
He's in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Much of the action in the novel takes place in the fictional South Lancashire town of Ashurst and is inspired by my love and knowledge of rugby league and the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
"Three Good Years" is available from any good book shop or direct and cheaper from London League Publications. Visit their web site at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then click on Fiction