Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 11:57 am
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Sat Dec 15, 2018 11:57 am
What will our strongest line up be at the start of 2019 baring in mind that Burgess wonâ€™t be fit until March / April at the earliest? Iâ€™m not aware of any other injuries in the squad

I think itâ€™s tough to decide but good to have the options.

Hardaker
Manfredi
Hankinson or Sarginson
Gildart
Davies or Marshall
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Leuluai
Clubb
Farrell
Greenwood
Oâ€™Loughlin

Hamlin or Navarette
Tautai or Bullock
Powell or Escare
Isa

Iâ€™m sure thereâ€™ll be a few different opinions on our strongest 17.
Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 12:43 pm
Posted by ShortArse on Sat Dec 15, 2018 12:43 pm
given the doom amd gloom around. thats not a bad 1st 13. if we get a couple of bolters from the new crop, then I think we'll still be there abouts at the end of the year.
the danger is if we get injuries and the kids arent ready, because the depth isnt there anymore.
Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 12:56 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Sat Dec 15, 2018 12:56 pm
Hardaker
Manfredi
Gildart
Sarginson
Davies
Williams
Sammut
Clubb
Leuluai
Flower
Greenwood
Farrell
Oâ€™loughlin

Hamlin
Navarette
Escare
Isa
Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:24 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:24 pm
Hardaker
Manfredi
Gildart
Sarginson
Davies
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
Navarette
Greenwood
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Clubb
Bullock
Isa
Escare

Wouldn't surprise me to see any of Sammut, Hankinson, Hamlin, Marshall or Tautai in the 17 for the first game - all depends on the impression they make on the new coach of course.
Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:37 pm
ShortArse wrote:
given the doom amd gloom around. thats not a bad 1st 13. if we get a couple of bolters from the new crop, then I think we'll still be there abouts at the end of the year.
the danger is if we get injuries and the kids arent ready, because the depth isnt there anymore.


As I posted on the Sammut topic.

Team One

Hardaker
Manfredi
Gildart
Sarginson
Davies
Williams
Leuluai
Clubb
Powell
Flower
Farrell
Greenwood
O'Loughlin


Team two

Escare
Marshall
Hankinson
Forsythe
Burgess
Shorrocks
Sammut
Navarrette
Ganson
Tautai
Wells
Isa
Hamlin

To fit in somewhere

Bullock
Partington
Kibula
Byrne
Mullen
Paisley
Barnes
Field etc

That squad doesn't look too bad to me. I don't see any other team with that depth.
