What will our strongest line up be at the start of 2019 baring in mind that Burgess wonâ€™t be fit until March / April at the earliest? Iâ€™m not aware of any other injuries in the squad
I think itâ€™s tough to decide but good to have the options.
Hardaker
Manfredi
Hankinson or Sarginson
Gildart
Davies or Marshall
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Leuluai
Clubb
Farrell
Greenwood
Oâ€™Loughlin
Hamlin or Navarette
Tautai or Bullock
Powell or Escare
Isa
Iâ€™m sure thereâ€™ll be a few different opinions on our strongest 17.
I think itâ€™s tough to decide but good to have the options.
Hardaker
Manfredi
Hankinson or Sarginson
Gildart
Davies or Marshall
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Leuluai
Clubb
Farrell
Greenwood
Oâ€™Loughlin
Hamlin or Navarette
Tautai or Bullock
Powell or Escare
Isa
Iâ€™m sure thereâ€™ll be a few different opinions on our strongest 17.