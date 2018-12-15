WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 squad numbers

2019 squad numbers
Post Sat Dec 15, 2018 9:43 am
Posted by HuddsRL5 on Sat Dec 15, 2018 9:43 am
What are your thoughts? From the few pics I've seen of players in new training gear so far there are some big players down the pecking order.

6 Gaskell
10 Matagi
12 Mellor
13 Bruno
16 Fergie
18 Smith
21 Grix
22 Rankin
26 Seb

Some important numbers in the starting 13 up for grabs...

1 - I'd assume would be Darnell going by Grix and Rankin numbers.
4 - up for grabs, will it be Turner or will we sign Ross? Will it be a Wardle?
8 - presumably Taai or Clough
9 - Leeming or O'Brien
11 - Taai / Murphy /Roberts?

