What are your thoughts? From the few pics I've seen of players in new training gear so far there are some big players down the pecking order.
6 Gaskell
10 Matagi
12 Mellor
13 Bruno
16 Fergie
18 Smith
21 Grix
22 Rankin
26 Seb
Some important numbers in the starting 13 up for grabs...
1 - I'd assume would be Darnell going by Grix and Rankin numbers.
4 - up for grabs, will it be Turner or will we sign Ross? Will it be a Wardle?
8 - presumably Taai or Clough
9 - Leeming or O'Brien
11 - Taai / Murphy /Roberts?
