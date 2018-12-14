1. Quentin Laulu-Togagaâ€™e
2. Shaun Robinson
3. Steve Tyrer
4. Chester Butler
5.Will Sharp
6. Scott Murrell (c)
7.Ben Johnston
8. Dan Fleming
9. Ben Kaye
10. Jacob Fairbank
11. Shane Grady
12. Ed Barber
13. Simon Grix
14. Brandon Moore
15. Harry Kid
16. Kevin Larroyer
17. Ben Kavanagh
18. Elliot Morris
19. Ben White
20. James Saltonstall
21. Conor McGrath
22. Connor Davies
23. James Woodburn-Hall
24. Curtis Davies
25. Liam Cooper
26. Sion Jones
27. Reece Chapman-Smith
28. Will Calcott
29. Frazer Morris
30. Adam Brook
31. Jordan Syme
2. Shaun Robinson
3. Steve Tyrer
4. Chester Butler
5.Will Sharp
6. Scott Murrell (c)
7.Ben Johnston
8. Dan Fleming
9. Ben Kaye
10. Jacob Fairbank
11. Shane Grady
12. Ed Barber
13. Simon Grix
14. Brandon Moore
15. Harry Kid
16. Kevin Larroyer
17. Ben Kavanagh
18. Elliot Morris
19. Ben White
20. James Saltonstall
21. Conor McGrath
22. Connor Davies
23. James Woodburn-Hall
24. Curtis Davies
25. Liam Cooper
26. Sion Jones
27. Reece Chapman-Smith
28. Will Calcott
29. Frazer Morris
30. Adam Brook
31. Jordan Syme