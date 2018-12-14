WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes
Post Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:04 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:04 pm
Signed a 3 year extension

https://warringtonwolves.com/hughes-a-wire-until-2022/
Post Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:41 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:41 pm
Very happy with that. He has had plenty knockers on here and FB.
2016 wasn't fare on him as he tried to do more work for those who was shafting it.
once a wire always a wire

