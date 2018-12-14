Just before the Middle 8's competition started I read somewhere that a team had to have a minimum squad of 25 registered players to complete that part of the season.
I was wondering if there was a similar minimum number of registered players needed before the start of a championship campaign and how dual registration affects this?
This may give some indication of how many additional players we will need to sign before the season starts.
