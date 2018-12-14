WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Minimum squad numbers?

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Minimum squad numbers?

Post a reply
Minimum squad numbers?
Post Fri Dec 14, 2018 12:30 am
Posted by Jboyleigh on Fri Dec 14, 2018 12:30 am
Jboyleigh Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 102nd / 77,338
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2016 9:07 pm
Posts: 78
Just before the Middle 8's competition started I read somewhere that a team had to have a minimum squad of 25 registered players to complete that part of the season.

I was wondering if there was a similar minimum number of registered players needed before the start of a championship campaign and how dual registration affects this?

This may give some indication of how many additional players we will need to sign before the season starts.
Re: Minimum squad numbers?
Post Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:20 am
Posted by atomic on Fri Dec 14, 2018 2:20 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 111
Rep Position: 21st / 77,338
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5516
I didn't think there was a rule or law in place, to state a Club had to start with 25! In either league..

The 25 highest earners count on the Salary Cap. With a restriction of maximum 50 players to a club with an academy or 40 without.

Could be wrong as often the laws and rules change. As with everything within this sport.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Vancouver Leyther and 61 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,827,49270277,3384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)