I can't remember who delivers the (excellent!) Fax TV service, but if they frequent this board I have a request for next season.
I'm moving a couple of hundred miles away, and will still try and make as many live games as I can, but inevitably I'm going to be restricted to watching some games via Fax TV. Previously, the games were published online with just the two teams in the title, but now we have the score highlighted as well. This is a bit of a "spoiler" if you want the excitement of watching a game without knowing the score!
I know some will wonder how I can avoid seeing the score for the couple of days it takes for the games to come online, but that's not a problem for me.
My request from a lifelong supporter (40+ years) - could you upload the games to Fax TV without the score highlighted in the title for next season? It would be much appreciated if you could!
