Shaun Edwards
Post Thu Dec 13, 2018 5:16 pm
Posted by Dai Jones on Thu Dec 13, 2018 5:16 pm
Rumours in Wales he is taking over as head coach of the struggling Newport Gwent Dragons until the end of the season (summer 2019) as well as continuing as Wales defence coach. He's a busy man.
Re: Shaun Edwards
Post Thu Dec 13, 2018 5:21 pm
Posted by thepimp007 on Thu Dec 13, 2018 5:21 pm
Might as well milk the union money cow while he can

