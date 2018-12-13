WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No Helmets Required

No Helmets Required
Post Thu Dec 13, 2018 2:03 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Thu Dec 13, 2018 2:03 pm
Interesting reading .......

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... gland-team
Post Thu Dec 13, 2018 2:36 pm
Posted by Someday on Thu Dec 13, 2018 2:36 pm
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Interesting reading .......

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... gland-team

So the BBC has been trying to get the final moved back fo the last 5 yrs so has all the fans what bloody plonkers are the RFL
