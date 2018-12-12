The club has been steadily releasing news of our 2019 shirt sponsors. It is noticeable, and remarkable, how many sponsors have stayed loyal to the club, when they could have been forgiven for backing gracefully out. Most of the businesses are run by local people, who are passionate supporters of the Centurions and have, once again, 'put their money where their mouths are'. They are deserving of a big thank you from all of us, for staying loyal, and setting the example for we fans to follow.
Big credit too, to Commercial Director Jason Huyton, for convincing these guys to stay with us.
I expect these releases have been timed to persuade us to buy season tickets, and replica shirts, although I suspect that the fans would probably be more interested in who will be wearing the well-sponsored shirts, than the company logos appearing on them! So, come on Leigh, give us some more player names now, please!
