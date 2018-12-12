WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Three Good Years

Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 9:50 pm
glee
The latest novel in my Ashurst series has recently been published and is called "Three Good Years". It has a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League and set during the 2006,07 and 08 seasons.
As with One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons it is again set in the fictional town of Ashurst which is set just north of Warrington and east of St Helens.

Among the 25 chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I follow Marlborough League"
"The Dream"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
Pissaro, Picasso and Phil's Uncle Jack
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
He's in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved

The main character right through the series is the draughtsman Alan Greenall and now in charge of Wilkinson's Drawing Office. Among others who work there are the engineer Jennifer who grew up in County Durham, lives in Wigan and follows Warrington.
For more details look at my web site www.geofflee.net and to order a copy go to the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then on fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]
Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 10:33 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded
In other words Wigan!

