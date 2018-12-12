WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thelma from Tonyrefail

Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 9:02 pm
Posted by glee on Wed Dec 12, 2018 9:02 pm
I would like to inform your readers of a series of novels that I have written, all against a strong rugby league background and which feature as one of the main characters, the Welsh orphan girl Thelma who drifts north to the fictional South Lancashire town of Ashurst in 1962.
For more details visit my web site www.geofflee.net and also the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction.
My latest novel "Three Good Years" set between 2006 and 2008 with a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League has recently been published. Among its 25 chapter titles are:

The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
The Welsh Chambermaid
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
"Watch your language, young lady"
The Church of the Everyday Saints
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
The lady from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek
