If this deal goes ahead then it will be very hard for Superleague to compete with domestic rugby union for players and exposure. A Â£220M investment for 25% values the RU Premiership at a staggering Â£0.88Bn.
It's just the type of investment that RFL is desperate for. CVC have a track record of success making Â£8Bn from F1.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union ... ll-sealed/
