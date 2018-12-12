WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thank you Chris Thorman

Wed Dec 12, 2018 6:19 pm
Matt01
Matt01 User avatar
I'm not sure the reason why he has left and to be honest that's possibly none of our business. However he has been a fantastic player and coach at our club and I wish him all the best for the future. His career very nearly took him to the very top, he has an exceptional rugby brain and was a talented half back and full back. His record breaking hat trick against Donny is my greatest memory and one I nearly missed as the car broke down on the way to the game, leaving us to run to get to the match on time. Of course there are many others that I am sure others can share.
