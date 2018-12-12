WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New RFL President Tony Adams

New RFL President Tony Adams
Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by alleycat on Wed Dec 12, 2018 6:14 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/46544684

Thoughts?

Here's mine; I believed that Andy Burnham would do a good job; a genuine fan if I remember correctly, born in Leigh. Spoke up about the Hillsborough debacle when few others would dare. Not sure he did such a great job as RFL president though, a bit too quiet on Rugby League matters for me.

The role is largely as a figurehead with no responsibility or duties. Is Adams a good fit? I dunno; he has a high profile, some of his PR is not good but as a soccer player he was a solid and hard player and probably still commands respect despite his off-field problems. He can certainly get himself into the media if he wants to (as could Burnham), but he seems to have no connection whatsoever to RL; unless, perhaps, he is a silent London fan!

I never saw this one coming; let's see!

