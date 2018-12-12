I jest but for as long as I can remember the perpetual moan on here has been the relentlessly boring 'not enough props'.
Well surely that one is now put to bed.
First choice experienced SL props
Fifita
Kopczak
England
Huby
PP
King
Hirst
Up and coming
Balwinson
Gwaze
Can play there
Arona
Anakin
That's 9! props plus 2 emegency props - surely no club in SL can better that?
