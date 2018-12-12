WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - To many props!!!

To many props!!!
Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 7:06 am
Posted by vastman on Wed Dec 12, 2018 7:06 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28257
Location: Poodle Power!
I jest but for as long as I can remember the perpetual moan on here has been the relentlessly boring 'not enough props'.

Well surely that one is now put to bed.

First choice experienced SL props

Fifita
Kopczak
England
Huby
PP
King
Hirst

Up and coming

Balwinson
Gwaze

Can play there

Arona
Anakin

That's 9! props plus 2 emegency props - surely no club in SL can better that?
Re: To many props!!!
Post Wed Dec 12, 2018 7:51 am
Posted by PopTart on Wed Dec 12, 2018 7:51 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10791
Location: wakefield
We'll need them if we are running an A Team.

But our good play is very much built round our props and I'm glad we've invested in that area.
