two members of Halifax have been shortlisted for awards in the league express readers poll.
Marshall is up for champ coach of the year and Chester Butler is up for champ player of the year
Can cast your votes online here - http://totalrugbyleague.limequery.com/885519?lang=en
voting closes xmas eve 6pm and results announced new years eve
after being overlooked at the rfl awards it would be nice to give these two the recognition they deserve after stellar seasons
