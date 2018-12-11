WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax nominated in awards

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Fax nominated in awards

Post a reply
Fax nominated in awards
Post Tue Dec 11, 2018 4:40 pm
Posted by thefaxfanman on Tue Dec 11, 2018 4:40 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 104th / 77,338
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1282
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
two members of Halifax have been shortlisted for awards in the league express readers poll.

Marshall is up for champ coach of the year and Chester Butler is up for champ player of the year

Can cast your votes online here - http://totalrugbyleague.limequery.com/885519?lang=en

voting closes xmas eve 6pm and results announced new years eve


after being overlooked at the rfl awards it would be nice to give these two the recognition they deserve after stellar seasons
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, Hudd-Shay, The Publican, thefaxfanman and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,827,0141,53877,3384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)