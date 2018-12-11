WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie Hearn

Tue Dec 11, 2018 10:43 am
Last Son of Wigan
One again Hearn was interviewed and covered the topic of RL. Found his point of view and comments interesting, he's an outsider to the game, not caught up mill, yet has a success rate at publicising sport, more recently creating an impressive Matchroom stable.

He mentioned Wembley, spoke of low attendances for a marquee event, and the lack of, and need for stars in the game citing the salary cap as a main issue for the lack of stars.

What do people think of Hearn's comments and the notion of scrapping the cap? Was RL in better position pre-cap?

