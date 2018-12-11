After reading about the success of the Salford squad builder fund which is pushing 50k, do we have room at thr Giants for a scheme like this could be fan led even to help the club bridge the 1m deficit they already have.
I understand money is tight and people and current fans are already stretched but maybe if marketed right it could reach out to armchair fans, no direct debit maybe pay as you like scheme?
Bought my season ticket and shirt just thinking of more ways we can help Sir Ken out.
