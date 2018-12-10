Interesting piece here on the LRL website :
Clubs excluded from Yorkshire Cup
Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall has confirmed that both his club and Sheffield Eagles were not invited to partake in the newly formed Yorkshire Cup, report League Express.
The revival of the competition will take place in pre-season, commencing on January 5, with it ending on January 20. Batley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Featherstone, Halifax, York, Hunslet and Hunslet Club Parkside will all compete in the competition. Hall told League Express: “The long and short of it is that we were never asked, simple as that. My only opinion is how can they call it the Yorkshire Cup? Good luck to them. It’s not an RFL thing; the said clubs arranged it between themselves. They won’t be playing for the original Yorkshire Cup.”
Have we found the teams who sided with SL in the recent power grab then?
