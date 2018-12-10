WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 'the Yorkshire Cup' and those not invited

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 'the Yorkshire Cup' and those not invited

Post a reply
Posted by Fr13daY on Mon Dec 10, 2018 9:10 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 81st / 77,338
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 619
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Interesting piece here on the LRL website :

Clubs excluded from Yorkshire Cup

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall has confirmed that both his club and Sheffield Eagles were not invited to partake in the newly formed Yorkshire Cup, report League Express.

The revival of the competition will take place in pre-season, commencing on January 5, with it ending on January 20. Batley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Featherstone, Halifax, York, Hunslet and Hunslet Club Parkside will all compete in the competition. Hall told League Express: “The long and short of it is that we were never asked, simple as that. My only opinion is how can they call it the Yorkshire Cup? Good luck to them. It’s not an RFL thing; the said clubs arranged it between themselves. They won’t be playing for the original Yorkshire Cup.”


Have we found the teams who sided with SL in the recent power grab then?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, Bramley Dog, bull on a canary, Bullsmad, Marcus Notsquare, Marvin Goolash, RagingBull, RickyF1 and 152 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,826,8511,45077,3384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)