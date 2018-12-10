WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - F.A.O MODS Garry Schofield v Adam Pearson

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace F.A.O MODS Garry Schofield v Adam Pearson

Post a reply
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Dec 10, 2018 7:52 pm
My Mate Ronnie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 104th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:20 am
Posts: 66
The original topic has been deleted . I posted a new topic today which was relevant to the virtual terrace .

A rugby league journalist discussing a Superleague Club and itâ€™s owner and chairman . The first topic has been deleted , the second topic has been locked by Matt Horton who is a partner of Karen ( Hull FC fan ) .

Matt / Karen / Mods . Are we not allowed to post anything controversial / negative about Hull FC .

Have I broke the A.U.P.

I have received no explanation .

Not looking for a bun fight just asking ...
Posted by ThePrinter on Mon Dec 10, 2018 8:34 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 45th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10446
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Yeah really made no sense to block it. Itâ€™s an ongoing story with reply and now counter retort by Schofield. Letâ€™s be honest itâ€™s not like theyâ€™ll be loads of news stories to talk about in the next 4/5 weeks or so, so donâ€™t see the problem. Nothing was against the AUP, if someone thought the topic was irrelevant or over with then he/she should just ignore it and let others who wanted to comment on it to do so.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, caslad75, ColD, dddooommm, Dovo, Ed3, financialtimes, HXSparky, Jimbo_Returns, le penguin, Pumpetypump, r1ch1e, rover 2000, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88 and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,826,8321,50777,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)