Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:29 pm
My Mate Ronnie
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... nt-2309901

Garry Schofieldâ€™s criticism of Hull FC has continued with the former player spelling out a 10-point plan as to why the Black and Whites could be in trouble in 2019
. Writing in his column in League Express, Schofield has taken out almost a full page to list a catalogue of reasons he expects FC to struggle
The war of words has now continued, with Schofield saying Pearson snapping at him is all down to the FC owner trying to cover up the fact FC fans agree with his critique, and that the FC chairman is trying to unite the fans by being up in arms against him like a panto villain.
Pearson, Schofield writes, cannot take criticism, with the columnist pointing to the fact last seasonâ€™s conclusion angered Pearson so much he made a statement to the press

(https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ck-1958525)

But, unlike many at FC who feel that the extensive injury problems last year were the source of the sideâ€™s downfall in a club record 11-match losing streak, Schofield says those who hold that belief have their head in the sand as he lists 10 reasons why FC struggled and will continue to struggle moving forward.
The former Great Britain star says Hull have made no top signings and the style of play adopted by the Black and Whites could 'put an insomniac to sleep.'
Having previously criticised FC's plodding forwards Schofield has now called many of them 'bang average' and says Jamie Shaul hasnâ€™t progressed and is miles off an England place
Shaul isn't the only player singled out, with Danny Houghton not giving Hull any spark out of dummy-half a big problem for FC, says Schofield, while after criticising Marc Sneyd several times in the past there will be few surprised by the fact he thinks Sneyd should be dropped with Jake Connor and Albert Kelly in the halves.
Among the other points is that thereâ€™s no depth to the squad and a nasty toxic atmosphere which he says was present last season will return if FC lose the derby opener.

Has the original thread been deleted ?
Post Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:35 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:35 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Some of the Hull fans are embarrassing on Twitter. They are vowing to never read League Express again because of Schofield's article
Post Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:45 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Mon Dec 10, 2018 12:45 pm
craig hkr
Free-scoring winger
Good article. Now up to the players to prove him wrong.Big motivational piece if used correctly by the club. If FC do get a good pasting first game up then will be interesting to see how the next month goes for them as looks a tough start fixturewise? Pearson could do a lot worse than take on board Schofield 10 points as an owner who knows and cares little about RL

