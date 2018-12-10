For anyone interested, below are the 2018 Superleague appearances for 17 of our senior players:
Shaul - 25
Faraimo - 26
Tuimavave - 24
Griffin - 22
Talanoa - 23
Kelly - 14
Sneyd - 16
Connor - 24
Taylor - 28
Houghton - 22
Hadley - 21
Minichiello - 21
Manu - 16
Bowden - 13
Green - 16
Paea - 24
Washbrook - 23
Total: 358 (74%)
Out of: 510
Other Players:
Abdull - 18
Fash - 19
Litten - 8
Logan - 10
Lane - 16
Downs - 7
Miloudi - 13
Matongo - 23
Scott - 6
Westerman - 5
Yeaman - 1
Harris - 11
Bienek - 7
Turgut - 5
Watts - 3
152 (26%)
32 players used
