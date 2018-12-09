WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Stand

Post Sun Dec 09, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Sun Dec 09, 2018 7:00 pm
Just read an interview with the Ealing DoR. He states that the ground work for the new stand has just begun.

"It’s not the only proactive step the club are taking, however, with their stadium situation, Vallis Way’s capacity of 3,000, often the elephant in the room when talking about Ealing as a potential Premiership club, but work is underway to change that.

“They’ve just started laying the groundworks for a new stand this week. That’ll be at the far end of the pitch and should take the capacity to five or six thousand. There are options to expand that further, as well, and for us that would be the dream, but we also know that if we were to go to the Premiership this season, we would have another option available to us.”

