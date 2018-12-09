The sixth novel in my Ashurst series is called "Three Good Years". It has just been published and is now available in the WH Smith store in Wigan
It has around 80,000 words and a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League and is set during the 2006, 2007 and 2008 seasons.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
"Watch your language, young lady"
New Years Day 2007
The Dream
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
The lady from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek
He is now in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Much of the action takes place in Wilkinson's engineering works in my fictional local town of Ashurst. One of the main characters who works in the drawing office there, is the electrical engineer Jennifer who lives in Bryn.
One moving story line concerns the mother of the Welsh orphan girl Thelma who first appears in my first novel "One Winter". It is discovered that she grew up in Tiger Bay in Cardiff and could well have been in the same class at school as Billy Boston!
It costs £9-95 and has just under 80,000 words.
For those people who prefer to shop on line, visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction
