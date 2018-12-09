I'm researching the postcodes for the below grounds/stadia
If you know any of the following, please advise whether correct or please correct.
Bradford Bulls â€“ Odsal Stadium â€“ BD6
Castleford Tigers â€“ Wheldon Lane â€“ WF10
Huddersfield Giants â€“ Fartown â€“ HD2
Hull FC â€“ The Boulveard â€“ HU3
Hull KR â€“ Craven Park â€“ HU9
Leeds Rhinos â€“ Headingley â€“ LS6
Leigh Centurions â€“ Hilton Park â€“ WN7
Salford Red Devils â€“ The Willows â€“ M5
St Helens â€“ Knowlsey Road â€“ WA10
Wakefield Trinity â€“ Bell Vue â€“ WF1
Wigan Warriors â€“ Central Park â€“ WN1
Warrington Wolves â€“ Wilderspool â€“ WA1
Widnes Vikings â€“ Naughton Park â€“ WA8
Kind Regards
