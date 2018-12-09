WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Project Research/Please Advise

Project Research/Please Advise
Post Sun Dec 09, 2018 11:55 am
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Sun Dec 09, 2018 11:55 am
IGNORE

I'm researching the postcodes for the below grounds/stadia

If you know any of the following, please advise whether correct or please correct.


Bradford Bulls â€“ Odsal Stadium â€“ BD6
Castleford Tigers â€“ Wheldon Lane â€“ WF10
Huddersfield Giants â€“ Fartown â€“ HD2
Hull FC â€“ The Boulveard â€“ HU3
Hull KR â€“ Craven Park â€“ HU9
Leeds Rhinos â€“ Headingley â€“ LS6
Leigh Centurions â€“ Hilton Park â€“ WN7
Salford Red Devils â€“ The Willows â€“ M5
St Helens â€“ Knowlsey Road â€“ WA10
Wakefield Trinity â€“ Bell Vue â€“ WF1
Wigan Warriors â€“ Central Park â€“ WN1
Warrington Wolves â€“ Wilderspool â€“ WA1
Widnes Vikings â€“ Naughton Park â€“ WA8

Kind Regards
Re: Project Research/Please Advise
Post Sun Dec 09, 2018 11:59 am
Posted by SRV on Sun Dec 09, 2018 11:59 am
Knowsley Road is correct (although the new stadium is in WA9).
Re: Project Research/Please Advise
Post Sun Dec 09, 2018 12:14 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sun Dec 09, 2018 12:14 pm
Wakefield is correct
WF2 5EY

You know Google will tell you all this don't you?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

