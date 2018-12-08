Order "When the Cock Crowed" and/or "Still Crowing" and get "Champagne Rugby" FREE!
Offer details at https://www.whenthecockcrowed.com/buy-c ... rugby.html. Ideal Christmas gift, ordering direct from the author who will sign and add dedication, if required.
We have also made some other improvements to our website, where you can learn all about the history of the French national team's games against other nations.
In summary, we have added all the match/player data from the "Still Crowing" book (1951-1960), and made the site a bit more "app-like" (off-line mode and notifications).
Have a look and let us know what you think!
Merry Christmas all
Offer details at https://www.whenthecockcrowed.com/buy-c ... rugby.html. Ideal Christmas gift, ordering direct from the author who will sign and add dedication, if required.
We have also made some other improvements to our website, where you can learn all about the history of the French national team's games against other nations.
In summary, we have added all the match/player data from the "Still Crowing" book (1951-1960), and made the site a bit more "app-like" (off-line mode and notifications).
Have a look and let us know what you think!
Merry Christmas all