Post Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:14 am
Posted by roofaldo2 on Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:14 am
Havenâ€™t seen anyone else mention this and the club donâ€™t look to have done much to push it yet but https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/52097/watch-the-bulls-at-discounted-price-with-ezi-pass

Â£60 upfront for adults Â£45 for concessions and you get cheaper ground entry for the season.

I know a lot of people were talking about how a season ticket wasnâ€™t feasible due to other commitments and it looks like the club have listened
Re: EZI Ticket
Post Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by Blotto on Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:24 am
roofaldo2 wrote:
Havenâ€™t seen anyone else mention this and the club donâ€™t look to have done much to push it yet but https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/52097/watch-the-bulls-at-discounted-price-with-ezi-pass

Â£60 upfront for adults Â£45 for concessions and you get cheaper ground entry for the season.

I know a lot of people were talking about how a season ticket wasnâ€™t feasible due to other commitments and it looks like the club have listened


To become an EZI Member adults and concessions pay Â£60 and juniors pay Â£45. EZI members then pay a reduced ticket price on the day of the game. See prices below:
Re: EZI Ticket
Post Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:28 am
Posted by Bully_Boxer on Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:28 am
So by my maths it's basically early bird price over the course of a season but without paying up front (249 EB v 255 EZI).

You would need to get to six matches to break even on pay on day prices. Not a bad deal especially if you miss the odd game usually for holidays etc. Something to think about for sure.
Re: EZI Ticket
Post Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by HamsterChops on Sat Dec 08, 2018 11:44 am
I wonder if the realisation has kicked in that once the early bird has worn off (which it now has), they're probably not going to shift a lot of season tickets at the full price. So this means those who missed the early bird can still get one for not far off that price, and those who have been calling for some kind of limited game deal are also satisfied. I still think the overall price is too high personally, but that's been debated enough on here without needing to go over old ground. That aside, I don't think it's a bad idea at all from the club.

Perhaps also explains why they hadn't fixed the links to buying season tickets online. You would have been pretty miffed if you'd bought one in the last week at full price and then found out about this.

