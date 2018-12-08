Havenâ€™t seen anyone else mention this and the club donâ€™t look to have done much to push it yet but https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/52097/watch-the-bulls-at-discounted-price-with-ezi-pass
Â£60 upfront for adults Â£45 for concessions and you get cheaper ground entry for the season.
I know a lot of people were talking about how a season ticket wasnâ€™t feasible due to other commitments and it looks like the club have listened
Â£60 upfront for adults Â£45 for concessions and you get cheaper ground entry for the season.
I know a lot of people were talking about how a season ticket wasnâ€™t feasible due to other commitments and it looks like the club have listened