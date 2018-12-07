WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BullBuilder 2019 Youth Development Investment Begins With ??

Posted by Minorman on Fri Dec 07, 2018 2:55 pm
Minorman
As a result of fantastic support from BullBuilder members and supporters, we have received some feedback from Bulls, “Thanks for the wonderful support, it makes a massive difference helping to ensure the Academy have the equipment needed.”
We are all seeing the benefit of the Bulls having a very successful Youth Development Programme with almost half the first team squad now having coming through the Bulls Academy.
As a result of the Race Night, BullBuilder has been able to purchase an ice making machine to upgrade the medical facilities as there was not enough ice to provide the best care for our players across all youth levels.
“Ice is the best treatment for injuries especially in a contact sport such as Rugby League. However, with the high quality youth coming through the academy from U15's to U19's, it was necessary to acquire a bigger ice machine to provide the best care for all our future stars.”
In addition to funding the ice machine BullBuilder is also funding an ice compression device for treating acute injuries. This device uses ice around the joint and compresses it to squeeze out any swelling (something that manual treatment cannot do). It can also be used to heat joints so stiff joint are made more flexible for medical staff to treat the players.
With so many academy players coming through our door, having this device will allow the medical team to treat 6 players at any one time, getting rid of long lasting swelling and discomfort that ice alone simply doesn't touch. This would mean that the medical department can be even more effective in treating injuries ultimately getting the players back playing quicker. It would also mean that the recovery processes the day after a game will improve drastically.
People are showing fantastic support in sponsoring the Bulls Academy and Scholarship Players, Club have told us that people have sponsored almost every U19’s player, and U16’s sponsorship is also progressing well.
If anyone would like to sponsor an Academy or Scholarship please contact Tracey Erby tracey.erby@bradfordbulls.co.uk or by checking on Bulls website https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on ... -club/u19s
To find out more about BullBuilder and how to join for as little as £10 a year please visit https://membermojo.co.uk/bullbuilder/joinus
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Dec 07, 2018 2:57 pm
Bullseye
Good work everybody!
