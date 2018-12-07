WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Help Needed

Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:06 pm
Posted by wire2004 on Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:06 pm
Does anyone know what the piece of music we used prior too the teams coming out of the tunnel on match days at wilderspool was called? It had a star wars kind of theme too it, But its not star wars,. Any help would be appreciated.
the original Wire2004 from Wolf Web.
No Immitations.
No Fakes.
The one and only Origional.

[color=#0000FF]135 + years of top flight rugby. The Only Team in the world with that honnor... Or Until someone Proves Otherwise...[/color]
Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:09 pm
Posted by The Speculator on Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:09 pm
Entry of the Gladiators, by Julius Fučík.
Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:13 pm
Posted by wire2004 on Fri Dec 07, 2018 12:13 pm
That was before my time that one sorry. I was on about the one that was still used in 2003. and I believe we used it first match at wilderspool. cheers.
