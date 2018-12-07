WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Red Star Belgrade

Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:38 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:38 am
IGNORE

https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/re ... -toulouse/

Red Star Belgrade will be included in the draw for the first round of the 2019 Challenge Cup, which takes place next Friday at Emerald Headingley.
Part of the club that won football’s European Cup in 1991, Red Star have been playing rugby league since 2006 and recently retained their Serbian Championship title.
Their inclusion means that six different countries will be represented in the competition – England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Serbia.
Colin Kleyweg, the chairman of Red Star Belgrade Rugby League, said: “Red Star Belgrade are so proud to be a part of the 2019 Challenge Cup. This is a huge day for rugby league in Serbia and for all expanding nations that nurture local talent and local players.”
Their application was accepted by the RFL on the basis they must play away in rounds one and two.
The Serbian champions will be joined by 51 sides from across the community game in Round One with ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-27.
But Championship sides Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique won’t be taking part.
The Wolfpack had participated in each of the past two seasons, winning two games each year before bowing out to Super League opposition in the shape of Salford in 2017 and Warrington in 2018, but follow the lead of the French side, who didn’t take part last year.
The other 12 Betfred Championship sides join in round four, with the Betfred League 1 sides joining in round three.
Four Super League clubs – Hull KR, Leeds, London and Salford – will enter in round five in April, before the top eight join in round six.
Wales, Scotland and Ireland are represented by Torfaen Tigers, Edinburgh Eagles and Longhorns respectively – with Longhorns, from Leinster, included for the second year running.
National Conference League Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside are joined by 30 other teams from across the NCL divisions – including Kells and Normanton Knights, who both reached the Fourth Round of the 2018 Challenge Cup.
There are four clubs from the south of England: Hammersmith Hills Hoists and London Chargers, who came head to head in Round One in 2018; the All Golds from the West of England League; and North Herts Crusaders, the East League champions who will be making their Challenge Cup debut.
The North West Men’s League and Yorkshire Men’s League each have two representatives: Bentley and Batley Boys from Yorkshire; and Orrell St James and Haydock from the North West. Distington, who enjoyed a successful cup run in 2018 before falling to Betfred League 1 side Coventry Bears in Round Three, will again join the Cumbrian challenge, and Wallsend Eagles will fly the flag for the North East.
Teams from each of the Armed Services – the Army, the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force – will be joined by the British Police team in the draw.
The final will take place at Wembley on Saturday August 24.
Re: Red Star Belgrade
Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:44 am
Posted by bramleyrhino on Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:44 am
IGNORE

The statement that Toronto has "bowed out" seems a little disingenuous in light of certain reports:

https://twitter.com/ProperSport/status/ ... 5339679744

https://twitter.com/M_Shaw1/status/1070746268664819712

The RFL has basically given Toronto, Toulouse and (one presumes) Catalans a totally unfair scenario - take on the financial risk and the RFL's inability to sell out a so-called "blue ribboned event", or don't take part.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Red Star Belgrade
Post Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:49 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Fri Dec 07, 2018 10:49 am
IGNORE

Dragan Marsicevic set up a rugby league in the country when it was still part of Yugoslavia, in 1953.
Sadly, 11 years later, it was decided that only one form of rugby could be tolerated in the country, and league lost out to union.

Zeljko Delic is the man who sparked the foundation process for the club, and, ten years later, he is still heavily involved in all aspects of Red Star’s operation.

Delic feels that Serbian cities like Belgrade are a rich ground for rugby league to grow in, and there are more similarities between our game’s ‘heartlands’, and its new territories in the Balkans.
Red Star actually have links with one UK club, Hull Kingston Rovers, a link which has seen players from Serbia have trials with the Robins.
“It started five years ago when the lad from East Hull, Mark Pullen and I met,” Delic explained.
“He got married here in Belgrade and I managed to convince him to come out of the retirement and join Red Star.

He came up with the idea for us to do some sort of twinning with his beloved Rovers.
“Hull and Belgrade have more in common than one would think.
“City rivalry between Red and White and Black and White was the key of course. [Partizan Belgrade, Red Star’s great rivals, wear black and white].

Red Star also runs youth teams for boys and girls, and works alongside local rugby union to help broaden the appeal of both codes of the game.
“We have U18s and U16s and also girls team in the same age group,” said Delic.
“We have a handful of U14s but we must do better than that. We received a significant grant from Australian embassy in Belgrade in 2015, not as a club but on the level of federation.
“Those funds were shared among Belgrade based clubs on the project of promotion of rugby league in elementary schools in Belgrade.

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
