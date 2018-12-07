Well seeing as there are only two SL Teams running A Team/Reserves we cannot play each other 20 times !
I do hope that we organize further games with championship teams reserves & any quality armature open age
Teams.
Yes the opposing team's need to be challenging but I can see the importance of Chester wanting to
Keep all his squad together & rotate as & when needed - as opposed to loaning out players & trying to bring
Them back straight away ? Other clubs will not want the uncertainty of a playing roster - up & down just to
Suit Wakey.
MC & CC must have a right headache trying to sort this out in order to have all the players feeling as one,
A valid team member - ready to take their place when getting the nod ?
Onwards & upwards - the Trin.
