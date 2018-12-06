WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto and Toulouse

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Toronto and Toulouse

Post a reply
Toronto and Toulouse
Post Thu Dec 06, 2018 7:21 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Thu Dec 06, 2018 7:21 pm
Johnbulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 95th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 216
Both clubs will not enter the 1895 cup which we already know.Theyve also now announced they won't be entering the full Challenge Cup.Something just doesn't sit right with me on this issue.Surely there both either part of our game or there not.
Re: Toronto and Toulouse
Post Thu Dec 06, 2018 7:56 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Thu Dec 06, 2018 7:56 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 37
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3837
Location: Bradford
https://twitter.com/M_Shaw1/status/1070745778321281024
https://twitter.com/M_Shaw1/status/1070745983368224770

The plot thickens... :shock:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bull on a canary, Fr13daY, Johnbulls, le penguin, paulwalker71, Sedgebull and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,826,1181,52377,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)