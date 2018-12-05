Hamlin and Isa were our main forward cover last year, but both are likely to be first choice now with us losing Sutton and Bateman. We have Partington, Wells, Paisley, Kibula, Field, Barnes and Byrne in reserve. Tautai and Bullock give us some depth, but I still think we will see a lot of at least one of those young players in 2019. However, it's debatable who is next in line.
I've always liked the look of Wells, but he's coming back from a bad injury and rumoured to be going out on loan to Salford, so I'll say Field, who has racked up a few first team games now and looked OK. Kibula seems to be the one who there is most anticipation about, but he's young and doesn't seem that aggressive, so I'd prefer him to go out on loan. Partington shot ahead squad numbers wise, which may give us an indication. I've not seen enough of him to comment. Which (if any) of our young forwards do you see establishing themselves in 2019?
