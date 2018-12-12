WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA

Post a reply
Leeds Rhinos Scapegoat 2019

Poll runs till Wed Dec 12, 2018 3:43 pm

Jack Walker
0
No votes
Tom Briscoe
0
No votes
Kallum Watkins
0
No votes
Kallum Watkins
0
No votes
Konrad Hurrell
0
No votes
Ash Handley
0
No votes
Tui Lolohea
0
No votes
Richie Myler
1
25%
Adam Cuthbertson
0
No votes
Matt Parcell
0
No votes
Brad Singleton
0
No votes
Trent Merrin
0
No votes
Carl Ablett
0
No votes
Stevie Ward
0
No votes
Brad Dwyer
0
No votes
Liam Sutcliffe
0
No votes
Brett Ferres
1
25%
Dom Crosby
0
No votes
Nathaniel Peteru
0
No votes
Mikolaj Oledzki
0
No votes
Jamie Jones-Buchanan
0
No votes
Ashton Golding
0
No votes
Cameron Smith
0
No votes
Callum McLelland
0
No votes
Luke Briscoe
0
No votes
Anthony Mullally
0
No votes
Jack Ormondroyd
0
No votes
Josh Walters
1
25%
The Coaching Team
1
25%
 
Total votes : 4
2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 3:43 pm
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Wed Dec 05, 2018 3:43 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 73rd / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 8223
Location: NOT in "Crying Corner" on the SWMC Coach
After seeing a comment on our 2019 squad list, who is going to be this years coveted team scapegoat?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado & expert stair inspector.
Re: 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:02 pm
Posted by tad rhino on Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:02 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 40
Rep Position: 62nd / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20977
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
are there 2 watkins?
Re: 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:36 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:36 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 63
Rep Position: 43rd / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6737
Golding v Walker's gonna be huge. You heard it here first...
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Re: 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:48 pm
Posted by Fallon on Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:48 pm
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 86th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1568
Are you Shi**ing me.

Why would you start a thread like this?
Re: 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:56 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Wed Dec 05, 2018 4:56 pm
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 94
Rep Position: 27th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2721
Fallon wrote:
Are you Shi**ing me.

Why would you start a thread like this?

off season fun.
Re: 2019 - SCAPE-GOAT-A-RAMA
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 5:01 pm
Posted by Fallon on Wed Dec 05, 2018 5:01 pm
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 86th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1568
rollin thunder wrote:
off season fun.

Hilarious clearly

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, Fallon, FGB, improvise, malcadele, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, recall, rollin thunder and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,825,8741,62677,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)