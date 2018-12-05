WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Warriors Quiz Book

Wed Dec 05, 2018 2:55 pm
Posted by Pineapple Ring
Pineapple Ring Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Wed Nov 21, 2018 1:51 pm
Posts: 1
Festive Greetings Wigan fans

Allow me to humbly draw your attention to the release of the all new 'Wigan Warriors Quiz Book' (written by someone who looks and sounds a lot like me).

Featuring 1500 or so questions of varying degrees of hardness covering all aspects of the club and its glorious 123 year history from Lance Todd Trophy winners to Take Me Out appearers. Recall the great tries, bad tackles, urban myths, quirks, fights, gossip, classic commentary etc.

Available in "all" (well certainly two) good bookshops and Warriors World this weekend. If you can't wait, I have taken the liberty of attaching links to a well known online retailer and the lovely people at RL's finest publishing house Scratching Shed.

Hope you enjoy it and if not, thank you for reading this far and Merry Christmas.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Wigan-Warriors ... +quiz+book

http://www.scratchingshedpublishing.com ... quiz-book/

