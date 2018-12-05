WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kevin Larroyer

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Kevin Larroyer

Post a reply
Kevin Larroyer
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 1:38 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Dec 05, 2018 1:38 pm
Beaujangles Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 76th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 475
Welcome officially !!
Re: Kevin Larroyer
Post Wed Dec 05, 2018 1:42 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Wed Dec 05, 2018 1:42 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 58th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2997
Location: Shuddersfield
Beaujangles wrote:
Welcome officially !!

Indeed! That should just about complete the squad. It's looking the strongest we've had for years. Over to you now RM. Up The Fax!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, faxcar, Hudd-Shay, Inoffski1, LeythIg, The Dors and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,825,8341,62777,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)