https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/n ... eakingNews
Chris Dawson may spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of murdering his wife.
Chris Dawson, along with his twin brother Paul, in the 1970s played for the Newtown Jets -- a club which was part of the then top flight NSW Rugby League competition.
Chris Dawson may spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of murdering his wife.
Chris Dawson, along with his twin brother Paul, in the 1970s played for the Newtown Jets -- a club which was part of the then top flight NSW Rugby League competition.