Can't recommend this highly enough. The best TV I've watched for many years. Only discovered it last week and just finished S2.
Ignored it for a while thinking it was either a crappy TV spin-off of the Outlander film, or some sort of Highlander rip-off.
Nothing of the sort, but if I tried to convince you based on the synopsis alone you'd probably not bother: erm...WWII combat nurse reunites with her husband in 1945 and while on second honeymoon in Scotland travels back in time to the Jacobite Highlands...
But this is simply brilliant stuff. Hoping for more of the same from S3 & S4 though a small part of me suspects it might just be too difficult to maintain these phenomenal standards. Here's hoping.
