In peace guys, I hope the cowards who beat up your young academy player get prosecuted for afray & gbh !
Absolute cowards, would the number of those guys attempted that against your pack of forwards in equal
Numbers, I doubt it !
These type of guys pick their opponents by sizing up people & what might come back !
Nice to hear the lad is doing well now, get well soon, best regards.
Absolute cowards, would the number of those guys attempted that against your pack of forwards in equal
Numbers, I doubt it !
These type of guys pick their opponents by sizing up people & what might come back !
Nice to hear the lad is doing well now, get well soon, best regards.