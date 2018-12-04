Called up to the 22-man England squad to play against the Aussie schoolboys. Another one to watch. His senior debut for us last year was certainly all action. Well done Olly.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 230359, alex 0604, beefy1, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Fr13daY, glow, HJ Bird, le penguin, paulwalker71, rugbyreddog, Sedgebull, Terry Price's knee and 105 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,825,576
|1,629
|77,328
|4,559
|SET