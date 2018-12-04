To further boost our fundraising efforts for the Academy/Junior development the HGSA have recently launched a couple of merchandise lines - Wristbands and our limited edition beanie hat, both these are available to buy now either from our Facebook page or Ebay
Wristbands are £2 each or 3 for £5
Beanie hats are £8 each or 2 for £15
As always every penny goes back into the club for junior development.
Thanks
