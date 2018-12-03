WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL Teams upgrading.

SL Teams upgrading.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 8:35 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Dec 03, 2018 8:35 pm
Hi guys, recent posting which I view as correct stating we now have the strongest team ever in the super league
Era.
However, I do also think that other teams have upgraded, two teams considerably, 1st Leeds, when any team buys that quality then results inevitability follow especially with a coach of his standing, they will be in the top eight pressing for top four. 2nd Catalan will not be hampered with all those initial league points lost early, they also will be top eight at least ! -- with the strengthening of wires, saints - with walmsley back, wigan still making up ground
on signings but strong as ever.
So we have our work cut out to be as smart & as fit in order to be placed 4th - 5th or even within the top 8.
This coming season is going to be very tight in league points followed by points difference.
Cas are still due to strengthen the centres & Shuddrs are still to strengthen.
I want us to be better than last year but have a reality check, don't expect we will sweep all before us, we will have
To match these teams & rise above them in performance each & every game regardless injuries & tiredness.
We also as a team need to learn & organize the business end of the season as other top four teams always do !
In short we need to be fitter, faster, quicker & able to change tactics on the pitch which is what champion teams do.
I am really looking forward to kick-off day.
Up the Trin.

