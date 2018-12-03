WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joe Sharratt

Joe Sharratt
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 5:34 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Mon Dec 03, 2018 5:34 pm
The St Helens academy player who played for lancs against Australia was the victim of that sickening assault video by the Manchester bouncers that is doing the rounds. He suffered serious head injuries and is currently in hospital. Let’s hope he’s alright and the 7 or so bouncers are prosecuted.
