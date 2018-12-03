WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keighley situation

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Keighley situation

Post a reply
Keighley situation
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 3:23 pm
Posted by Pumpetypump on Mon Dec 03, 2018 3:23 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 32
Rep Position: 75th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 320
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6593
Location: LS9
A latest update on the dire situation at our friends and neighbours. Poor sods are going to be having a similar christmas to us a few years ago.

Do you think we could lend them a few young lads if they managed to make it to the start of the season (and that looks like a very big if) or make any gesture of help / solidarity?

this_cougar_outfit wrote:
we have about 6 players, no coach, no training planned, no backroom staff, no manager, no ground staff. What we do have is an owner who never speaks, doesn't pay anyone and runs an 'asset stripping company'.

Through some miracle we do get a squad together I would expect to finish bottom 3 at best. At worst we are being liquidated, I fear the latter is only a matter of time.

Phoenix from the flames, absolutely. But i think we need 12 months of planning, not 2.
Re: Keighley situation
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 4:14 pm
Posted by Nothus on Mon Dec 03, 2018 4:14 pm
Nothus User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 56
Rep Position: 51st / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 5012
Location: Bradford
I think that 'fit & proper persons test' that the RFL go by needs a bit of work.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, Scarey71, Sedgebull and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,825,3871,67377,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)