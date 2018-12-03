A latest update on the dire situation at our friends and neighbours. Poor sods are going to be having a similar christmas to us a few years ago.
Do you think we could lend them a few young lads if they managed to make it to the start of the season (and that looks like a very big if) or make any gesture of help / solidarity?
Do you think we could lend them a few young lads if they managed to make it to the start of the season (and that looks like a very big if) or make any gesture of help / solidarity?
this_cougar_outfit wrote:
we have about 6 players, no coach, no training planned, no backroom staff, no manager, no ground staff. What we do have is an owner who never speaks, doesn't pay anyone and runs an 'asset stripping company'.
Through some miracle we do get a squad together I would expect to finish bottom 3 at best. At worst we are being liquidated, I fear the latter is only a matter of time.
Phoenix from the flames, absolutely. But i think we need 12 months of planning, not 2.
Through some miracle we do get a squad together I would expect to finish bottom 3 at best. At worst we are being liquidated, I fear the latter is only a matter of time.
Phoenix from the flames, absolutely. But i think we need 12 months of planning, not 2.