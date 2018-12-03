WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cameo appearances

Cameo appearances
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:43 pm
Posted by FGB on Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:43 pm
Was talking to my old man the other day about some of the one game wonders we've had over the years.

Nathan Picci played a blinding half an hour for us sometime in the mid nineties.

Also for pure comedy value, a trialist (name escapes me) in the boxing day game a few years back who after coming on as a sub did about 10 mins and decided to sub himself by running straight off the pitch to the amazement of fans, players and coach :lol:
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 2:17 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Mon Dec 03, 2018 2:17 pm
Can't remember how many games Eddie Rombo played for us, he was a bit of a cameo? Also one of the best signings we made that could have been really good, ended up breaking his jaw early and not playing again, Alan Rathbone.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 2:25 pm
Posted by DHM on Mon Dec 03, 2018 2:25 pm
Steve Ford (brother of Phil I think) who went on to play RU for Wales.
Henry Sharp who played one Boxing Day or New Year's Day - he was at the time playing for Leeds Poly.
Wendell Sailor.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

