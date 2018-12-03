Was talking to my old man the other day about some of the one game wonders we've had over the years.
Nathan Picci played a blinding half an hour for us sometime in the mid nineties.
Also for pure comedy value, a trialist (name escapes me) in the boxing day game a few years back who after coming on as a sub did about 10 mins and decided to sub himself by running straight off the pitch to the amazement of fans, players and coach
